phil-bardsley-on-17-years-in-the-game:-the-goldfish-bowl-of-old-trafford,-sparring-with-wayne-rooney-and-staying-up-with-burnley

Phil Bardsley butts in immediately when his age is mentioned: “I don’t look it, do I?” The Burnley full-back is 34 but at heart is just a Salford lad who hangs out with mates when not playing football.

For instance, the infamous footage five years ago of him boxing in Wayne Rooney’s kitchen and flooring his friend. “Yeah, we used to knock f— out of each other all the time,” Bardsley said. “Not necessarily me at his house but in terms of him sparring people, yeah – we’re just normal kids from an estate.

“We’re getting ready for when we retire. We’re just negotiating with Eddie Hearn. I want it at MGM in Vegas or New York.”

There are no plans for Bardsley to hang up his boots just yet. He is in the 17th year of a career that started at Manchester United, which he likened to a goldfish bowl given he was the local boy made good.

It was at Sunderland where he grew up, helped by proper boxing training. During Steve Bruce’s time at the club, Bardsley trained at Moss Side Leisure Centre in the summers before heading back to the North-East.

Along with another spell at Stoke City, it has been over a decade since Bardsley played a Championship game, making him ideally suited to Burnley’s push for survival, although not too old for the hairdryer treatment from Sir Alex Ferguson.