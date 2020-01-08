phd-student-killed-herself-after-being-mocked-for-‘not-being-posh-enough’

A talented PhD student who died by suicide had been mocked for not being ‘posh enough’, an inquest has been told.

Third year doctoral candidate Jessica Small, 26, battled depression and anxiety for some time before she was found dead in her own home.

The Kent University student struggled with the ‘toxic’ environment in the university laboratory, which saw her teased for her accent and not going sailing, Maidstone Coroners’ Court heard yesterday.

Miss Small was found dead at her home in Canterbury, Kent, on October 11.

In a statement, mum Lesley Small said: ‘She told me people in her lab made her life hell, that it was toxic.

‘The underlying issue was that Jess had gone through state education and the others had gone through private education. She “wasn’t posh enough”.

‘She told me about being mocked for her accent and because she’d never been sailing.’

Ms Small continued: ‘She really had such low self-esteem. She was questioning whether she should be doing the PhD.

‘She was getting palpitations and having sweats to the point that she was getting panic attacks.’

Police investigating her death interviewed her colleagues and found while there had been past bullying problems, these were later resolved.

Miss Small had been on antidepressants, and was undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy around the time of her death.

Her mum added: ‘I knew she was on antidepressants. If she had any real issues she would tell me.

‘Jess had not expressed any suicidal thoughts to me.’

Having graduated with a first-class honours degree, along with a Masters, Miss Small had received a ‘very prestigious’ vice chancellor’s scholarship to fund her PhD.

She also taught a number of modules to younger students, and was deemed a ‘great teacher’.

Supervisor Dr Chris Deter said: ‘I loved working with her.

‘She was very good with the students, and she made them think.’

But in April, he became concerned after Miss Small said she needed to take a break to recuperate from depression.

Dr Deter asked her to speak to the university’s wellbeing adviser, Stone Fitzgerald, after she missed deadlines.

She failed to attend her next scheduled meeting with Dr Deter on October 8.

Colleagues grew concerned when she failed to turn up for several days, and eventually they contacted Jess’ family in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Her parents rang the police, who broke into her flat and found her dead.

They believe the body had been there for several days.

Concluding the inquest, Coroner Eileen Sproson said: ‘Although there wasn’t a suicide note, the evidence leads me to conclude that this was a deliberate act.

‘For these reasons, I find that Jessica died as a result of suicide.’

The University of Kent has been contacted for a comment.