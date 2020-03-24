pharrell-williams-looks-to-win-over-basketball-fans-with-latest-adidas-collab

Brand: Pharrell Williams x adidas

Models: 0 to 60, Campus, Continental 80, Crazy BYW 2.0, Pizza Hi RF, SC Premier, and Stan Smith.

Key Features: Typical of Williams’ affinity for loud design, the collection takes on a distinctly colorful edge, elevating adidas’ product offering through updated material palettes, and underlying creative concepts.

Release Date: Available now

Price: Ranging from $80 to $400

Buy: adidas.com

Editor’s Notes: Continuing in his long, and storied collaborative series with adidas Originals, Pharrell Williams is looking to win over the hearts and minds of the world’s basketball community with his latest SS20 release.

The collection features a run of iconic adidas silhouettes, including the Stan Smith and Campus, together with takes on newer models such as the Crazy BYW 2.0 and 0 to 60. In addition to footwear, the collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, and shorts, all geared towards performance.

Click through below to shop the collection in its entirety, where you will also find a small run of special Pharrell Williams x Adidas 4D sneakers from an earlier release.

