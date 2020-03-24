pharmacist:-‘unscrupulous’-doctors-tried-to-stockpile-drug

by: Susan Samples

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 53 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 57 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP,

Mich. (WOOD) — A

West Michigan pharmacist wants Michigan’s governor to ban drug hoarding amid

the COVID-19 outbreak.

“People

are scared,” said Dave Miller, co-owner and chief formulation scientist at

Keystone Pharmacy on Cascade Road in Grand Rapids Township.

Miller is particularly concerned about efforts to stockpile Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that’s shown very early untested potential as a treatment for COVID-19.

“When

this news came out, people went crazy and started trying to hoard the drug,”

explained Miller in an interview Monday.

Miller

said doctors are writing “just-in-case” prescriptions for patients who are

elderly or have underlying health conditions.

But

late last week, two physicians also wrote prescriptions for themselves and

their families, which Miller said made him “livid.”

“We’ve

had (two) very unscrupulous, unethical doctors trying to get hundreds and

hundreds of doses for them and their families. They have (the drugs) kind of as

a stockpile… and other people… they’re not going to be able to get the drug,” Miller

said. “HIPAA prevents me from saying who they are, but they know who they are.”

Miller

said the pharmacist on duty at the time refused to dispense the 510 pills

requested, but she did give out a total of 144 between the two doctors and

their families. That’s enough for twelve people, since treatment of COVID-19

consists of a 12-pill regimen.

Miller

is now limiting access to Hydroxychloroquine to those who have symptoms of the

virus and a positive test result.

He’s

also reaching out to customers who use the anti-inflammatory drug to treat

lupus and arthritis.

“I had

to make four very difficult phone calls on Friday afternoon, telling the

patients that they’re very unlikely to get this drug next month. It’s just not

going to be available. So, talk to your doctor about alternatives.,” he said.

No matter what medication you

use, Miller is urging calm. He noted that in past shortages, he’s been able to

find effective replacement drugs.

However,

he does want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue an emergency order to ban drug

hoarding. He also thinks she should set criminal penalties for it.

“The

governor needs to step up and say, ‘if you’re hoarding medication, stop, and,

if as a result of your hoarding someone dies because they can’t get the

medication they need, you could be charged with manslaughter.’ It’s that

serious,” he said.

Miller

said part of the problem is insurance companies are now allowing people to

purchase three months-worth of medications, but pharmacists usually only stock

two to three weeks of inventory.

“The

wholesalers who supply us are about the same, which is good under normal

circumstances, but when people start panicking and trying to obtain large

quantities of medication to make sure they don’t run out, then somebody else is

going to be without their medication,” Miller said.

For

now, Miller is doing everything he can to protect his customers and staff. Customers

use the drive-through only because the store itself is closed to the public.

And every thirty minutes, pharmacy employees must stop what they’re doing and

wash their hands, and all who enter the building must have their temperature taken

first.

Keystone

also plans to make hand sanitizer next week to help with the shortage. Right

now, they’re waiting for a shipment of alcohol. They’ll make sanitizer by

combining the alcohol with glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.

The governor’s office told News 8 it is reviewing the possibility of making a declaration related to drug hoarding.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: