pharmacist:-‘unscrupulous’-doctors-tried-to-stockpile-drug

by: Susan Samples
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 53 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 07: 57 PM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP,
Mich. (WOOD) — A
West Michigan pharmacist wants Michigan’s governor to ban drug hoarding amid
the COVID-19 outbreak.
“People
are scared,” said Dave Miller, co-owner and chief formulation scientist at
Keystone Pharmacy on Cascade Road in Grand Rapids Township.
Miller is particularly concerned about efforts to stockpile Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that’s shown very early untested potential as a treatment for COVID-19.
“When
this news came out, people went crazy and started trying to hoard the drug,”
explained Miller in an interview Monday.
Miller
said doctors are writing “just-in-case” prescriptions for patients who are
elderly or have underlying health conditions.
But
late last week, two physicians also wrote prescriptions for themselves and
their families, which Miller said made him “livid.”
“We’ve
had (two) very unscrupulous, unethical doctors trying to get hundreds and
hundreds of doses for them and their families. They have (the drugs) kind of as
a stockpile… and other people… they’re not going to be able to get the drug,” Miller
said. “HIPAA prevents me from saying who they are, but they know who they are.”
Miller
said the pharmacist on duty at the time refused to dispense the 510 pills
requested, but she did give out a total of 144 between the two doctors and
their families. That’s enough for twelve people, since treatment of COVID-19
consists of a 12-pill regimen.
Miller
is now limiting access to Hydroxychloroquine to those who have symptoms of the
virus and a positive test result.
He’s
also reaching out to customers who use the anti-inflammatory drug to treat
lupus and arthritis.
“I had
to make four very difficult phone calls on Friday afternoon, telling the
patients that they’re very unlikely to get this drug next month. It’s just not
going to be available. So, talk to your doctor about alternatives.,” he said.
No matter what medication you
use, Miller is urging calm. He noted that in past shortages, he’s been able to
find effective replacement drugs.
However,
he does want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue an emergency order to ban drug
hoarding. He also thinks she should set criminal penalties for it.
“The
governor needs to step up and say, ‘if you’re hoarding medication, stop, and,
if as a result of your hoarding someone dies because they can’t get the
medication they need, you could be charged with manslaughter.’ It’s that
serious,” he said.
Miller
said part of the problem is insurance companies are now allowing people to
purchase three months-worth of medications, but pharmacists usually only stock
two to three weeks of inventory.
“The
wholesalers who supply us are about the same, which is good under normal
circumstances, but when people start panicking and trying to obtain large
quantities of medication to make sure they don’t run out, then somebody else is
going to be without their medication,” Miller said.
For
now, Miller is doing everything he can to protect his customers and staff. Customers
use the drive-through only because the store itself is closed to the public.
And every thirty minutes, pharmacy employees must stop what they’re doing and
wash their hands, and all who enter the building must have their temperature taken
first.
Keystone
also plans to make hand sanitizer next week to help with the shortage. Right
now, they’re waiting for a shipment of alcohol. They’ll make sanitizer by
combining the alcohol with glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.
The governor’s office told News 8 it is reviewing the possibility of making a declaration related to drug hoarding.
