pharmacist:-malaria-drugs-may-help-infected-patients,-but-won’t-prevent-covid-19

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval for the use of anti-malarial drugs in seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

The authorization, dated Saturday, distributes millions of

doses of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to hospitals across the country,

while acknowledging a lack of evidence in its use specifically against the

coronavirus.

“The FDA’s just relaxed their stance on hydroxychloroquine prescribing,” David Miller of Keystone Pharmacy told News 8 on Tuesday. “I’ve heard rumors they’ve approved hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID. That’s not true, they’ve only relaxed the clinical trial requirements or guidelines that would revolve around this drug.”