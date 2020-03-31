Pharmacist: Malaria drugs may help infected patients, but won’t prevent COVID-19

by: Lynsey Mukomel, The Associated Press

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 05: 28 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval for the use of anti-malarial drugs in seriously ill COVID-19 patients. 

The authorization, dated Saturday, distributes millions of
doses of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to hospitals across the country,
while acknowledging a lack of evidence in its use specifically against the
coronavirus. 

“The FDA’s just relaxed their stance on hydroxychloroquine prescribing,” David Miller of Keystone Pharmacy told News 8 on Tuesday. “I’ve heard rumors they’ve approved hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID. That’s not true, they’ve only relaxed the clinical trial requirements or guidelines that would revolve around this drug.”

