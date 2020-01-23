‘phantom-planter’-on-a-mission-to-cover-northern-ireland-with-trees

In estates across Belfast, in community gardens, even in the Mourne Mountains, trees have been appearing overnight.

And much of it is the work of a mysterious figure, an environmental superhero who calls himself the ‘Phantom Planter’.

Often arriving at the scene unannounced, the Belfast man on a secret mission is now cultivating a cult following for his superhuman efforts in what he calls “environmental graffiti”.

He can turn up anywhere there’s a plot of open land, but the Belfast Telegraph tracked down the masked crusader to Dundonald, where his latest planting exploits were taking root yesterday.

While not exactly a caped crusader – capes would get in the way of digging and might snag on a branch – the mystery man prefers to keep his identity a secret for now.

“Yes, there might be a bit of mystery to it, but if that’s what it takes to get the message out there then no problem, I’ll carry on being the Phantom Planter,” he said.

“I suppose in my own way I’m trying to save lives.