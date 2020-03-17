phaedra-parks-talks-about-day-one-of-staying-home-with-the-kids

Phaedra Parks talked to her fans about the first day in which she remains home with the kids. She is also praying for all the parents and caretakers during this really difficult time.

‘Day one of being #home #school #mom #principal. I #LOVE my sons but teaching children is NOT my ministry. May God grant all the moms, dads and caretakers patience and grace during this quarantine. God send a village to sustain us during this difficult time 🙏🏾 we will survive #Coronavirus #covid_19 ✊🏽 will be posting a mid day prayer support line by Wednesday 🙌🏾’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I am a primary school teacher teaching Grade 2 children who are 86 in class, and I know each by name and character, I contain all of them in class and I teach and Mark each one’s work individually. By evening when I come from school, I fall asleep on the couch, but I love my job…’

A commenter posted: ‘#teaching is my ministry, #iamlate to the party. But I’m here now. 🙌🙏’ and a follower posted this: ‘I’m a school psychologist by day. Kids are tough, but so much fun! Praying for the best! ❤️’

Someone else said: ‘I always love reading your post that are spiritually uplifting,’ and a follower posted: ‘It’s definitely a job teaching students 📚. However, everyone says I make it look easy doing so💪🏾. We will survive this pandemic virus 🙏🏾 . Your sons are so handsome by the way

A commenter said: ‘I teach kindergarten and I’m hoping that after these three weeks I’ll have a parent send gift cards and help pay off my student loans. We do it daily on purpose with 20 plus kids and still come out smiling. Im praying that after this, teachers will be appreciated a little more than usual. I’ll be praying for homeschooling parents everywhere! Let me know if anyone needs any assistance.’

One other follower posted this: ‘I have workbooks for mine. So mine would rather go to school. I have never left it up to any school to teach mine. My kids always had worked at home. When I taught in preschool and pre-k, all the kids were performing above grade level.’

