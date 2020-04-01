phaedra-parks-reveals-all-about-homeschooling-her-two-sons

Phaedra Parks is at home with her two boys these days, and she’s social distancing. She was telling fans and followers not too long ago that she’s having a tough time homeschooling her boys, and now she’s back with a more optimistic update on the situation. Check out her message below.

‘Everybody knows I have several careers, but being a #teacher or #homeschooling my sons was NEVER on my wish or remote possibility list. However, after 2 weeks of settling into our new normal and adjusting my work schedule to overnight I think I have finally found my rhythm,’ Phaedra began her post.

She continued and told fans, ‘I used to always say I wanted to spend more time with my children and be more present with my #family and/or #friends – I envisioned an exquisite #vacation/retreat but #God obviously had a different plan but HE has granted me/us this time and while it has been tough at moments to be this still at the same time it has been wonderful to have meaningful interaction and thoughtful conversations with #family and #friends. #Time may never slow down for us like this again so enjoy it, look beyond the obvious and make every moment count. #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe I #love my #life I love my #circle #momlife.’

A commenter said: ‘I was literally just watching that show on YouTube showing your house. Your home is decorated beautifully. I mean everything is literally perfect. I know you were home though and not letting her change stuff up lol.’

One other follower said: ‘Bosses always figure out how to adjust and manage the time. But, Mother’s just adjust the crown and roll with the punches! We knew you would kill it either way! Love y’all stay safe! @phaedraparks.’

Someone else posted: ‘So well said and inspiring my precious BFF. You’ve always managed to fit twice as much into your day as I have and here you are tripling it now, and with grace and love. Thank you for lifting me up this weekend, can’t wait to be together and reap the rewards of this reset.’

Phaedra recently made her fans smile with a post she shared on her IG account.



Post Views:

0





