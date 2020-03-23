phaedra-parks-has-some-tough-decisions-to-make-during-this-global-crisis

Phaedra Parks is at home while in social distancing, just like everyone should be doing these days. She shared some videos in which she’s telling fans that she has some pretty ‘tough’ choices to make these days.

Just the other day, Phaedra also talked about homeschooling on her social media account, and lots of her fans could relate to what she had to say.

Check out her sweet post below to see what she means.

‘the #internet is unmatched! When my #mom & I taped this scene #Prince Ayden was 10 days old! Fast forward nine years later, he is my taste tester! #timeflies #enjoy being #alive #stayhome #stayhealthy #momlife during #quarantine 😘❣️😍’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Porsha Williams hopped in the comments and exclaimed that this is hilarious

A follower said: ‘I love this momma and Daughter bond uhm uhm they all look delicious Darlings,’ and one commenter wrote this: ‘Wow I remember this scene like it was yesterday #priceless where did the time go?’

Someone else posted this: ‘I know you have some good snacks for sure. Making us all hungry,’ and a commenter wrote: ‘Where’s mine!! Sorry, we missed you guys! Summertime!! Better have us some rolls!’

A follower said: ‘Girl big booties that bake! I’m here for that! Put it in an apron,’ and someone else posted this: ‘You are so gorgeous You are Truly a Black 👑 How you have a wonderful day!!!’

One commenter wrote: ‘Awww he is sooooo adorable!!! I think we all have been snacking waaaaay too much since being stuck in the house😂’

Someone else gushed over her home and posted this: ‘Your home is so lovely! Omg!!!! I’m watching house sitters of Atlanta! @phaedraparks.’

Lots of fans flooded Phaedra’s comments section with kind wishes for her and her family as well, during these difficult times we’re in.



