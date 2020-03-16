Phaedra Parks Has Fans On The Edge On Their Seats With This Picture Where She Leaves Little To The Imagination

Phaedra Parks is 49 years old, but she does not look like it, and many of her fans have taken the opportunity to congratulate her on her amazing looks recently.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has shared various photos of herself online and has been actively engaging her fans on multiple fronts.

Her followers have made it clear that they appreciate her presence and her ability to maintain a fantastic appearance despite growing older.

Some took particular notice of her outfit, which gained a lot of attention, and inspired a lot of discussions.

Parks was not very shy about showing off her assets either, and she quickly engaged many of her fans online in discussions about her style and looks.

And as expected, many took the opportunity to share their thoughts about their favorite celebrity, praising her for how well she had managed to preserve herself.

She was also visibly happy in many of the shots, and this did not go unnoticed by her fans either.

She captioned one sexy photo: “My #face when they cancel school for a #Coronavirus drill until next #Tuesday😳🙄 #drill?? who #coughing #wheretheyat we need to #talk RIGHT NOW! #Mood”

Many pointed out that she has been clearly enjoying her life recently, and some even asked her what her secret was.

One fan stated: “Pha Pha, you have been cutting up in these streets lately.🙌🙌You looked amazing. You were the belle of the ball. School is canceled for two whole weeks in Memphis, TN! Whew”

Another commenter wrote: “Your dress is every? Very 👏🏼 thing 👏🏼.come through Phae Phae! 😍😍😍😍 Yes, ma’am! serving lewks. 😽”

This social media user revealed: “This pic has me on the edge of the seat in my truck….one more inch and the girl on the right would’ve been outside and shouting peek-a-boo🤣❤️❤️😚.”

However, it does not seem like there is one — in the end, Parks knows how to live her life better than most people from what it seems, and she has been doing her best to show that off as well.

Hopefully, fans see even more inspiring shots of the star in the future, as she has been on a roll recently.



Post Views:

2





