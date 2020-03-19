Phaedra Parks Celebrates The Birthday Of Vanessa Williams – Here’s The Emotional Message She Shared

Phaedra Parks is celebrating the birthday of Vanessa Williams and she made sure to market the event on her social media account as well. Here’s the post that she shared on her IG account.

‘#happybirthday to the #iconic @vanessawilliamsofficial she is a triple threat #beauty, brains, and #talent! She is not only the #first #African #American #MissAmerica but a highly acclaimed #singer #actress and #author with a great sense of humor! Nothing can stop a #college #educated woman! #womenshistorymonth #herstory is #our #story 💕🎂✊🏽’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone wrote: ‘Happy birthday #team PISCES we are the best,’ and another follower said: ‘Two beautiful and intelligent women. 😍❤️ #motivation #classyladies.’

One fan posted this: ‘Simply Fabulous ❣️ nothing but admiration and love for Vanessa ❣️ bravo queen ❣️,’ and someone else wrote: ‘Two Gorgeous Queens. Happy Birthday to Vanessa Williams.’

One other follower said: ‘I think it’s great seeing women uplifting women. All about this. We, men, need to lift up our ladies as well. Happy Birthday @vanessawilliamsofficial You’re a stunning beauty as always!!’

A lot of people praised Phaedra of showing her love and appreciation publicly, and they also made sure to tell her to stay safe during the terrible and scary days in which we are living.

Phaedra made fans excited when she recently addressed the first day of staying at home with the kids.

‘Day one of being #home #school #mom #principal. I #LOVE my sons, but teaching children is NOT my ministry. May God grant all the moms, dads and caretakers patience and grace during this quarantine. God send a village to sustain us during this difficult time 🙏🏾 we will survive #Coronavirus #covid_19 ✊🏽 will be posting a mid day prayer support line by Wednesday 🙌🏾’ she shared on her social media account.

People have been offering her support and sending the best wishes to her and the kids.


