phaedra-parks-addresses-the-homeschooling-subject-amidst-social-distancing

Phaedra Parks just revealed how the homeschooling situation is going during these tough times of social distancing. Check out her message that she shared on social media below.

‘I had planned to do a #prayer call this week but in the midst of trying to get my #teacher certification, #work my other 4 jobs, prepare 3 meals and 20 snacks a day and draft my I’m going to need a refund or a paraprofessional stipend for all this private school tuition I paid I haven’t been able to organize the call so forgive me 🙏🏾 Hopefully, next week will be better 🤨 #corona #rona chronicles the new normal #momlife 🥂’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘A few teachers were caught sleeping on the job as well,’ and another follower said: ‘Ms parks keep doing what you’re doing you will be truly blessed.’

A fan exclaimed: ‘Wow beautiful I know you can’t wait for your next vacation after all of this. Crazy!!’

Someone else hopped in the comments and posted the following message: ‘I’m a teacher and seriously wanted to pour a glass of wine while trying too figure out virtual classes … I was stressed 😩 the good Lord prevails, and I waited til the business day was over.’

Another follower said: ‘I was about to do a no call no show this morning because my students won’t stop asking about field trips.’

A few days ago, Phaedra was talking about the very first time in the house with her kids.

She was also praying for all the parents and caretakers during this really difficult time.

‘Day one of being #home #school #mom #principal. I #LOVE my sons but teaching children is NOT my ministry. May God grant all the moms, dads and caretakers patience and grace during this quarantine. God send a village to sustain us during this difficult time 🙏🏾 we will survive #Coronavirus #covid_19 ✊🏽’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Back then, fans were sending their best wishes to Phaedra.



