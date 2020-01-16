Home NEWS PewDiePie fans plead YouTuber to ‘come back one day’ amid break as...

PewDiePie fans plead YouTuber to 'come back one day' amid break as memes roll in

PewDiePie fans have been left pretty emotional by the YouTuber’s break from the platform.

However, they’re dealing with it in the best way they know how – memes.

After announcing he would be taking his first break in 10 years back in December, Felix uploaded his last video, telling fans: ‘The truth is, I don’t want to go on a break, truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this. So one last LWIAY.’

Taking to social media, the nine-year-old army has been sharing the love for the top YouTuber.

‘Been watching #pewdiepie almost everyday since 2014. Not gonna lie, it’s really going to feel different without his daily uploads,’ one wrote.

‘100% gonna miss this crazy dude. Hope you have a wonderful break, Felix. Just come back one day for your 9-year-olds #pewdiepiebreak.’

Another added: ‘”If it seems like I’m away, I’m not really away. You know what I mean? I’m always there.” (Pewdiepie, 2020) NO, I’M NOT CRYING. BUT I CAN’T!!!.’

‘This is so sad. But thanks for awesome year, pewds. Hope we’ll see you very soon,’ one more said.

Naturally, things got a little weird on the PewDiePieSubmissions subreddit, with some fans joking about a ‘crusade’, while another dubbed it ‘the saddest day of my entire life.’

However, fans shouldn’t be too worried, as the star promised to come back ‘with 10,000%’ in his last video.

Pouring himself a drink, he ended the clip by saying: ‘I just wanted to take this moment to give a toast…thank you for watching across the years…it is a big thing, even though it isn’t a big thing.

‘I want to say thank you for watching my videos; it makes me happy…Cheers to you.’

He continued: ‘One thing I really realised is I love making videos and I love interacting with you guys…but I think this year has been so much piling up that I should probably cool down for a bit. Then I will come back with 10,000%.

‘I don’t know when I’ll be back, but have a good time. Just, like, enjoy yourself.’



