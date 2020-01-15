pewdiepie-blesses-us-with-one-last-youtube-video-as-he-takes-well-earned-break

So, the time has come – PewDiePie has uploaded his final YouTube video until…well…we don’t know when.

Indefinitely, we suppose. Until he decides to come back. Until we hound him and demand his YouTube return (just kidding on that last one, mate – take your time).

Giving us one last clip ahead of his break from the video platform, Pewds went out with a bang as he gave us a LWIAY to end on.

‘I’m savouring every moment,’ he said on Wednesday. ‘The truth is, I don’t want to go on a break, truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this.

‘So one last LWIAY.’

In the 17-minute video, titled ‘It’s been real, but I’m out!’ the Swedish YouTuber then went through a bunch of Reddit meme submissions and we have to admit things got a little emotional.

Maybe it was just us. No, admit it – you all got teary.

Because, even though we know Pewds – real name Felix Kjellberg – will be back at some stage, who knows the next time we’ll get to see a fresh YouTube video from him, let alone another LWIAY clip.

Pouring himself a drink, he ended the clip by saying: ‘I just wanted to take this moment to give a toast…thank you for watching across the years…it is a big thing, even though it isn’t a big thing.

‘I want to say thank you for watching my videos; it makes me happy…Cheers to you.’

He continued: ‘One thing I really realised is I love making videos and I love interacting with you guys…but I think this year has been so much piling up that I should probably cool down for a bit. Then I will come back with 10,000%.

‘I don’t know when I’ll be back, but have a good time. Just, like, enjoy yourself.’

Last year, he revealed he’d be stepping back from the platform.

The star has become the biggest YouTuber of all time, collecting a staggering 100million subscribers over the past decade thanks to his gaming and opinion videos.

However, after a hectic year that’s seen him marry Marzia Bisognin, had his house robbed of 90% of its valuables, and clash with other high-profile YouTubers including KSI and T-Series, he’s decided he needs a time out.

The star noted: ‘I am taking a break from YouTube next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind.’

‘I’m feeling very tired,’ he added. ‘I don’t know if you can tell. Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while.

‘I’ll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads up.’

Now the time has come. We’re not crying, you are.

Don’t worry, he insisted he’d still play Minecraft in his spare time, so we have that.





