petrol-stations-accused-of-sexism-because-pumps-are-‘designed-for-male-hands’

A petite mum-of-two who struggles to fill up her car because her hands are so small has accused petrol stations of ‘sexism’.

Melanie Morgan, 31, said it hurts to hold the petrol pump because they are designed ‘by men with men in mind’.

Melanie, a private tutor, is so fed up of asking her partner to do the chore for her she is considering buying an electric car to avoid the hassle.

However, she admitted that she wasn’t sure if the discomfort was a widespread problem for women or just people with small hands.

Melanie, from south west London, said: ‘I have fairly small hands. I’m short, I’m 5ft 3, so I’m fairly small generally but I imagine there aren’t many men who have the same size hands as me.

‘When I was younger I remember thinking ‘ooh this is difficult’ but then it’s also something you’re new to doing.

‘But as an adult now who does it regularly it suddenly occurred to me one day that I don’t think most people find filling up the car painful, most people don’t have to think ‘this doesn’t work’

‘I’d assume there’s some kind of reason that it needs to be the broadness it is around that point and you have to pull it in tight, of course, but I think it’s a classic overlooked issue.

‘No-one’s going to complain about it and those who tend to design things like that I assume are typically male engineers.’

She said her boyfriend ‘laughed it off’ when she first told him how much it hurts filling up their Ford Tourneo Independence.

However, he came round when she took photos showing how small her hands are in comparison to the petrol pumps.

She added: ‘When I said [this] he was like ‘oh gosh you’re not joking, this is actually a problem’.