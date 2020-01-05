petrol,-diesel-prices-surge-for-4th-day:-check-out-rates-in-your-city

Petrol price was increased by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, as per the information on the Indian Oil Corporation website.
The Petrol and diesel prices rose again for the fourth straight day on Sunday, January 5 across all major cities. Petrol price was increased by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, as per the information on the Indian Oil Corporation website.
Find out prices in your city
Petrol
- Delhi: Rs 75.54 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 81.13 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 78.13 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 78.48 per litre
Diesel
- Delhi: Rs 68.51 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 71.84 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 70.87 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 72.39 per litre
The rise in prices comes as global crude oil prices jumped after the US killed a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, triggering fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.
Suggested Articles