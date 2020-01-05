petrol,-diesel-prices-surge-for-4th-day:-check-out-rates-in-your-city

Who was Qasem soleimani?













The Petrol and diesel prices rose again for the fourth straight day on Sunday, January 5 across all major cities. Petrol price was increased by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, as per the information on the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Oil prices soared as much as 20 per cent to above $71 a barrel as markets reopened after a major attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.IANS

Find out prices in your city

Petrol

Delhi: Rs 75.54 per litre

Mumbai : Rs 81.13 per litre

Kolkata : Rs 78.13 per litre

Chennai: Rs 78.48 per litre

Diesel

Delhi : Rs 68.51 per litre

Mumbai : Rs 71.84 per litre

Kolkata : Rs 70.87 per litre

Chennai: Rs 72.39 per litre

The rise in prices comes as global crude oil prices jumped after the US killed a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, triggering fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.