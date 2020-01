Brookfield Gardens. Credit: Google maps

January 23 2020 8: 54 AM

Two petrol bombs have been thrown at a flat in Co Antrim.

The petrol bombs were thrown at a ground floor flat in Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

One of the devices smashed through the living room window and landed in the room. A male occupant extinguished the fire.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2018 22/01/20.

Belfast Telegraph Digital