Home ENTERTAINMENT ‘Petrified’ Dale Thomas breaks down over biggest fear

‘Petrified’ Dale Thomas breaks down over biggest fear

By
Samuel William
-
4
0

Former AFL star Dale Thomas has broken down in tears before taking on a snakes challenge on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here