peter-wright-wins-his-first-pdc-world-darts-championship-after-high-class-final-with-michael-van-gerwen

Darts in excelsis. Last night at a giddy but rapt Alexandra Palace, in one of the great shocks of the era, the world’s number one Michael “Mighty Mike” Van Gerwen lost his PDC World Championship to the unfancied challenger Peter “Snakebite” Wright by seven sets to three. Wright cried, hugged the Sid Waddell Trophy, unfurled a Scottish flag and looked as if he was on top of the world. He is now.
In the end, there was never any real doubt. Wright stormed ahead, was pulled back and then showed greater concentration against an uncharacteristically sloppy opponent who missed too many doubles at too many crucial moments.
Van Gerwen had been world champion three times – the first against Wright back in 2014 – but he has never retained his title. This year he progressed to the final serenely, but never brilliantly. In contrast, Wright had almost fallen at the first hurdle against Noel Malicdem; had struggled with fatigue against Jeffrey “Black Cobra” De Zwann and survived an ill-tempered semi-final with Gerwyn “The Iceman” Price.
With the first man to win seven sets taking the title, both men initially performed to type: van Gerwen the avuncular uncle; purple-mohawked Wright the feisty terrier snapping at his heels, dressed as if auditioning for a punk circus ringmastered by Jackson Pollock and moonwalking where others might simply walk. The crowd, mildly feral, entirely good-natured, not all pursuing Dry January, adored him.
The Cockney-accented Scot played with a scattergun intensity, revelled in his underdog status and the showman showboated whenever he sensed a chink of light in the permanently unamused Dutchman’s armour. He had bouncebackability too: winning the first set after throwing away the very first leg by missing three consecutive doubles. When Wright won the second set, an upset began to beckon.
Suddenly, though, the world champion began to play like one. In arrears Van Gerwen began to steamroller and, although Wright was a double 20 away from winning the fourth set, Van Gerwen hauled himself back to parity. As abruptly as it started, however, Van Gerwen’s pomp ended. He missed seven consecutive doubles to hand Wright the fifth set and as the sets went two-by-two, Wright took the sixth in the wake of more Van Gerwen doubles misery.
Two sets behind once more, Van Gerwen rallied once more. He took the seventh set, but the circle was finally broken in the eighth set when yet another missed Van Gerwen double allowed Wright to sneak through, 5-3. Wright took the nervy ninth set and the hitherto unflappable Van Gerwen was so discombobulated that, after it, he mistakenly left the stage for a break that wasn’t due. If the ninth set was nervy, the potentially final 10th was a stomach-tightener. Winning by two legs to one, Wright needed only a double 10 to take the title. The first two missed; the second sailed in and a new man was World Champion.
For all Wright’s heroics, this World Darts Championship will be remembered for Fallon Sherrock, the unseeded hairdresser from Milton Keynes, who became the first woman to defenestrate a man in the first round, before repeating the feat against Mensur “The Gentle” Suljovic. In a sport where – like showjumping – gender should offer no advantage, Sherrock’s success is the moment darts can finally shed its beer-bellied past. Whether they can seize that moment remains to be seen.