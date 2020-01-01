peter-wright-wins-his-first-pdc-world-darts-championship-after-high-class-final-with-michael-van-gerwen

Darts in excelsis. Last night at a giddy but rapt Alexandra Palace, in one of the great shocks of the era, the world’s number one Michael “Mighty Mike” Van Gerwen lost his PDC World Championship to the unfancied challenger Peter “Snakebite” Wright by seven sets to three. Wright cried, hugged the Sid Waddell Trophy, unfurled a Scottish flag and looked as if he was on top of the world. He is now.

In the end, there was never any real doubt. Wright stormed ahead, was pulled back and then showed greater concentration against an uncharacteristically sloppy opponent who missed too many doubles at too many crucial moments.

Van Gerwen had been world champion three times – the first against Wright back in 2014 – but he has never retained his title. This year he progressed to the final serenely, but never brilliantly. In contrast, Wright had almost fallen at the first hurdle against Noel Malicdem; had struggled with fatigue against Jeffrey “Black Cobra” De Zwann and survived an ill-tempered semi-final with Gerwyn “The Iceman” Price.

With the first man to win seven sets taking the title, both men initially performed to type: van Gerwen the avuncular uncle; purple-mohawked Wright the feisty terrier snapping at his heels, dressed as if auditioning for a punk circus ringmastered by Jackson Pollock and moonwalking where others might simply walk. The crowd, mildly feral, entirely good-natured, not all pursuing Dry January, adored him.