peter-wright-reacts-to-sublime-pdc-world-darts-championship-final-win-over-michael-van-gerwen

An emotional Peter Wright proved that hard work and dedication can pay off as he beat Michael van Gerwen to win the PDC World Darts Championship on Wednesday night.

The 49-year-old had been in the darting wilderness 15 years ago and was something of an also-ran just seven years ago, but has now reached the pinnacle of the sport.

Snakebite produced an average of 102.79, checking out at 53.33% to claim his first world title, beating the world number one and defending champion to do so.

It was a remarkable display from a significant underdog who had lost seven straight major finals to the Dutchman prior to this cracking victory.

Wright was in tears seconds after hitting the winning double 10 and reminded everyone that they should never give up after his remarkable triumph.

‘Sorry to Michael, the chances I used to give Michael, he gave me them,’ Wright told Sky Sports.

‘Michael’s a fantastic player. But, hey, that’s a nice champion of the world thing.

‘I couldn’t believe the first one didn’t go in or the second one [of two missed match darts before landing the double 10], and I thought “oh no, don’t do it again”

‘Michael’s more than capable of coming back with 10 or 11 darters and blow me away, but hey, I did it.

‘You should never give up, it doesn’t matter how many times you get beaten.

‘I used to get beaten by Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson all the time, and then Gezzy Price, all these good players keep coming through and I think “all these good players get in my way!”

‘But I’ve done it!’

🏆 PETER WRIGHT IS THE WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 PETER WRIGHT WINS THE 2019/20 WILLIAM HILL WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP! Sheer emotion shown as he defeats Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in a fantastic final. pic.twitter.com/1NYsPju4cH — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2020

Wright was not seen as one of the favourites to win the tournament before a dart was thrown but made steady progress to the quarter-finals where he turned on the style.

Snakebite averaged 105 in his win over Luke Humphries in the last eight, then beat Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals before ripping the world title away from Van Gerwen in the final.

