peter-wright:-michael-van-gerwen-called-me-a-clown,-but-who’s-laughing-now?

Peter Wright has finally silenced all the doubters, including Michael van Gerwen, by beating the Dutchman to win the PDC World Darts Championship.

Snakebite claimed the biggest prize in the sport on New Year’s Day, hammering MVG 7-3 with a sensational performance that saw him average 102.79.

It has been a long road for the 49-year-old, having previously won just one of 11 major finals and being labelled as something of a bridesmaid and a bottler when it really mattered.

His colourful gimmick has also drawn negative comments, with Van Gerwen calling him a clown back in 2014, but the Scot has never cared and he certainly doesn’t now he has the Sid Waddell Trophy in his collection.

‘Michael called me a clown, he said you shouldn’t play with stupid hair and stupid outfits, but who’s laughing now?’ Wright said after his stunning win at Alexandra Palace.

‘It’s satisfying, it doesn’t mean I’ll start wearing black trousers now, being boring, I’ll still be myself, still enjoy myself on stage, I won’t change.

‘Many people have put me down, saying I’m just a runner-up guy and saying the UK Open is not even a proper tournament.

‘You try win the UK Open and say it’s not a proper tournament.

‘To go and win it, I was playing well throughout this whole tournament, I was lucky in the first round, could have gone out and not been world champion.’

Van Gerwen made the comments about Wright way back in 2014 during Wright’s debut year in the Premier League.

‘Peter just wants to be the clown and you all know he is,’ said the Dutchman.

‘He’s a good player and doesn’t need to do it. He can say what he wants. I know I’m much better than him’

Wright is indeed laughing now, but he does not intend for it to be the last laugh, as he is now taking aim at Van Gerwen’s world number one spot and wants to add more world titles to his CV.

Snakebite has always been confident in his ability, but admits that he had questioned whether he could beat the absolute elite of the sport.

‘I came into the sport when Phil Taylor was at his best,’ said Wright. ‘Then you have Gary [Anderson] come over and I had learned how to beat Phil then Gary come over and blasted everyone away.

‘Then MVG started playing fantastic and started blasting everyone away and I thought “come on, give me a day off.”

‘Now Gezzy [Price] is one of the top players in the world now and when I play him I think it’s going to be hard work.

‘I’m thinking there’s another player that’s going to get in my way to stop my winning this World Championship, but I’ve gone and done it.’

Beating Price and Van Gerwen, the two pre-tournament favourites, en route to winning the title undoubtedly puts Wright in the elite bracket, where he has been before but had slipped away from in recent months.

He came into the World Championship as the number seven seed, but that lowly ranking is a thing of the past as he leaps to number two on the planet thanks to the £500,000 top prize.

Another reason Wright will be laughing for some time to come.

