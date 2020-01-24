peter-scudamore-criticises-bbc’s-lack-of-racing-coverage-following cornelius-lysaght’s-departure

Eight-time champion jump jockey Peter Scudamore has launched a blistering attack on the BBC over the sacking of “quite excellent broadcaster” Cornelius Lysaght.

Scudamore poured scorn on the corporation’s decision after Lysaght told the Daily Telegraph of his sadness at being made redundant following 30 years on what is now Radio 5 Live.

The 54-year-old racing correspondent leaves after Cheltenham and the Grand National along with fellow staffer and host, Jonathan Overend. The decision has been linked with an “Under-35s” policy pursued by the BBC’s director of radio, James Purnell.

Scudamore told the “What a Shout” programme on the Racing Post YouTube channel that Lysaght’s departure would effectively mean the end of racing on 5 Live. “I wouldn’t say that it’s his age, he’s a quite excellent broadcaster,” he said. “What disappoints me is that really they’re sacking racing and not Cornelius, the BBC. I feel they have a responsibility and it’s a big, British industry and a lot of people are employed. We pay our licence fee and I think the BBC has a responsibility to broadcast and put it out there. It’s a public servant to us – I’m paying my licence fee.”

Occasional 5 Live host Mark Pougatch, now a regular on BT Sport and ITV, has also been told there is no more regular work at the BBC.