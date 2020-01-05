peter-robinson-contacted-nio-about-uvf-godfather-gusty-spence’s-release,-files-reveal







Gusty Spence in the Maze prison 1970’s.

Former DUP leader and First Minister Peter Robinson once made a call to Northern Ireland Office (NIO) officials on behalf of ex-UVF godfather Gusty Spence, newly declassified secret files reveal.

Spence, who died aged 78 in 2011, was at one stage leader of the UVF and one of the first of the loyalist terror group’s members to be convicted of murder.

Inside prison he was UVF commander in the Maze but upon his release and after renouncing violence, he joined the UVF-linked Progressive Unionist Party (PUP), becoming a leading figure in the group and the peace process as well as taking the principal role in delivering the loyalist ceasefires of 1994.

A memo dated April 6, 1984, and contained in files released in recent days by the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland, is headed: “Telephone call from Peter Robinson MP re: Gusty Spence.” The author’s name is redacted.

It stated: “Mr Robinson MP rang Private Office today about Gusty Spence. He wished to raise two points with the minister:

“1. The prisons generally were more settled at the moment – I assumed that this was a reference to the ending of the loyalist protest – and it might now be an appropriate time to re-examine Spence’s case with a view to setting a release date.

“2. He enquired about the possibility of Gusty Spence getting ‘Easter parole’. He was aware that an extended period of Christmas home-leave had been granted even though technically Spence was not entitled to home leave until his release date was set.