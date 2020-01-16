peter-hain-backs-under-fire-julian-smith-over-stormont-funds-deal

Former Secretary of State Peter Hain has said he believes Julian Smith acted honourably in his pledges to the DUP and Sinn Fein over funding for the new Executive.

Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said that the extra £1bn is inadequate and doesn’t address Northern Ireland’s health and education crisis.

The DUP and Sinn Fein expected significantly more funding from the Government following their deal to restore power-sharing last week, and they have faced criticism for not nailing a concrete commitment down in advance of signing up to the agreement.

Mr Hain last night told the Belfast Telegraph: “It is crucial when you are negotiating an agreement to tie up all the ends, to cross all the ‘T’s and dot the ‘I’s especially on funding.

“I believe the Secretary of State acted honourably and determinedly but that the Treasury retrospectively got its sticky paws onto the detail.”

Addressing the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Smith rejected claims from Labour Shadow Secretary of State Tony Lloyd that the Government was “penny-pinching” following the deal.

“This is the best financial deal of any Northern Ireland talks settlement – £2bn,” Mr Smith responded.