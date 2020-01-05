peter-crouch-swears-he’s-not-the-masked-singer’s-tree-but-fans-aren’t-convinced

Peter Crouch insisted he isn’t the Tree on The Masked Singer but fans aren’t entirely convinced he’s telling the truth.

The former footballer took to Twitter to swear he wasn’t the tall contestant but all signs are pointing to him being the tree.

The 38-year-old tweeted: ‘I can confirm I am not a singing tree.’

Just because he says he’s not a singing tree, doesn’t mean he isn’t a singing tree.

We mean, doesn’t his branches and all that foliage look just like Peter? We’re convinced.

Fans refuse to believe otherwise and have been highly suspicious of the star despite his very clear statement.

‘That’s exactly what a singing tree would say to be fair,’ a fan quipped.

I can confirm I am not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

Another tweeted: ‘Don’t lie Peter, we’re onto you’.

One user joked: ‘I thought you were branching out!’

Well, now that Peter has ruined the surprise of revealing the masked singer, we’re going to have to start from square one all over again.

Even judge Rita Ora was convinced, to be fair.

She said: ‘I do think I have it. You’re pretty tall. You’re crouching underneath the branch. Are you a Peter Crouch type of person?’

Meanwhile, Sunday’s episode had the season’s second mask reveal after Pharaoh sang a rendition of The Bangles’ Walk Like An Egyptian.

And who did that turn out to be?

Why, the former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, of course.

The ITV show had the former Labour MP put on a performance of a lifetime as he donned an all-gold Pharoah outfit.

Complete with a giant mask, Alan performed for a very confused audience and we’re convinced that he must enjoy more karaoke nights than he lets on.

Fellow judge Jonathan was convinced the masked singer would be Vince Cable while Davina and Rita went for Ed Balls.

Ken, on the other hand, made a very brave guess of Tony Blair.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dancing On Ice’s John Barrowman pretty much confirms he’s The Masked Singer’s Unicorn

MORE: The Masked Singer’s Rita Ora keeps on top of her health as she visits doctor’s office wearing face mask





