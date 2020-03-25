peter-bjorn-and-john-announce-36-hour-livestream-performance

Peter Bjorn and John will livestream a 36-hour performance titled 36h Ingrid amid the coronavirus outbreak. The indie outfit will perform via Twitch from their studios in Stockholm, from Friday, March 27th at 9 a.m. to Saturday, March 28th at 10 p.m. EST.

The band will perform songs from their new album, Endless Dream, released on March 13th. They’ll also recruit performers to appear on the livestream, including Shout Out Louds, Freja the Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi and OLSSON. Studio Barnhus’s Axel Boman, Kornél Kovács and other DJs will also perform.

Fans will be able to donate to Paypal to aid the musicians, who are unable to tour and make ends meet during the pandemic. They can RSVP to the event here.

The band also rescheduled their 2020 North American tour dates, postponing the trek to the fall. Tickets are available now via their website.

Peter Bjorn and John Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

September 22 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

September 23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

September 23-27 – Boise, ID @ Treefort

September 25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

September 27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

September 30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

October 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar

October 3 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

October 4 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

October 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

October 9 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

October 10 -Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

October 11 -Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall