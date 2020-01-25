peter-andre’s-fans-in-stitches-as-he-reveals-his-ridiculous-baking-fail-on-instagram

He’s certainly versatile – after all, Peter Andre has turned his hand to various different roles during his showbiz career, including singing, modelling and appearing on reality TV shows.

But one thing he doesn’t seem to have mastered yet is cooking.

The father-of-four, 46, shared a video to his Instagram feed this afternoon, in which he showed off the results of a recent baking session.

And the clip has had many of his 1.3 million followers in fits of laughter.

Read more: Peter Andre fires up the BBQ and admits defeat in vegan challenge with Emily

The Mysterious Girl singer wasn’t shy about showing off his kitchen disaster on social media.

He captioned the short clip: “And this is why I couldn’t do Bake Off. I spent an hour trying to bake this for the kids and ended with a doughnut the size of a pea @britishbakeoff #bakefail.”

I spent an hour trying to bake this for the kids and ended with a doughnut the size of a pea.

In the footage, which has already been viewed over 45,000 times, the camera homes in on an iced doughnut on a kitchen work surface.

A young person – presumably his daughter Princess – can be heard saying as they struggle to contain their laughter: “My dad spent an hour cooking, and that’s how small it is!”

Emily has shown that she’s brilliant at baking (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And they weren’t the only one who found the incident amusing – Peter’s fans were soon joining in with the mirth.

One chuckled: “Funniest thing I’ve seen!”

Another follower chipped in: “This is outstandingly stupendous.”

And a third quipped: “Size isn’t everything, Peter!”

What makes things harder for Pete is that his wife, Emily MacDonagh, is very accomplished in the kitchen.

Last week, he shared a photo of a cake that the doctor, 30, had baked for their son Theo’s birthday – and it looked absolutely yummy.

He captioned the shot: “Well done mummy. Love Theo. Emily for Bake Off I reckon. You?”

Keep your chin up, Peter – you might be able to bake something like that one day.

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!