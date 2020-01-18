peter-andre-treats-fans-to-glimpse-of-daughter-amelia-as-she-plays-hockey

Peter Andre has given fans a rare glimpse of his daughter Amelia while the family enjoyed a hockey match…at home!

Peter, 46, filmed his 30-year-old wife Emily as she taught their little girl how to play the sport in their large kitchen.

The couple have decided to keep both Amelia – who they called Millie – and her younger brother Theo away from the public eye, so Peter made sure to film his footage from behind.

But it did mean his followers were able to get a look at his six-year-old daughter’s lovely flowing bunches!

How did she get so grown up?!?

Commenting on the video, one told the Aussie singer: “You have such a lovely family.”

Another added: “Get low! You got it girl! She looks a natural just like her mum @peterandre.”

A third even asked: “How did she get so grown up?!?”

Peter sent fans into a spin this week after confirming he is going to start his own YouTube channel.

Somebody had suggested on Instagram that he and Emily should have their own reality series when Peter replied: “I will launch a YouTube channel soon I think. It’s time.”

If Pete does launch a channel, he would follow in the footsteps of his ex-wife Katie, who he shares son Junior and daughter Princess with.

The model and broadcaster, 41, launched her own YouTube channel last year, however she has mostly uploaded videos of her ‘mucky mansion’.

Pete’s YouTube channel will be the closest fans will get to a reality series, as he called it a day with his show – called Peter Andre: My Life – in 2013.

