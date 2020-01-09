peter-andre-inserts-himself-into-stormzy-and-wiley-beef-when-nobody-asked

Peter Andre has become an unlikely peacemaker in the Stormzy and Wiley beef, after calling for the grime stars to kiss and make-up, leaving pretty much everyone confused.

This week, Stormzy and Wiley have kept us all on the edge of our seats with their ferocious feud which has featured diss tracks, ‘yo momma’ jabs and now, apparently, Peter Andre.

The Mysterious Girl singer appears to be a fan of both artists and is disappointed to see the pair sparring so bitterly in public.

So he aired his grievances in the public ring – Twitter – to call for peace and harmony after what has been a very long and tiresome week.

‘@WileyUpdates & @Stormzy1 If you don’t like each other take it to each other, don’t bring each other’s families into it man,’ Pete tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

‘C’mon you both know that ain’t right. You’re both incredible artists.’

The 46-year-old also shared an Instagram post which he only left up for an hour before deleting, and added: ‘Bring it to each other not each other’s families. Just my opinion. Agree? Yes or no?’

While Pete’s intentions were clearly good, not everyone appreciated the sentiment and advised him to leave Stormzy and Wiley to it.

‘Best stay out of it Pete. Your to nice. To get Involved. You’ll only get stressed out about. Your doing fine on your own,’ one of Pete’s followers advised.

Another weighed in: ‘Oh peter calm down it’s only a bit of banter love.’

One other said: ‘I agree stay out of it Pete , Wiley isn’t well for one and what a nonsense anyway.’

The feud may be simmering after all following Stormzy’s second and final diss track, Still Disappointed, which arrived yesterday.

On the track, the Vossi Bop star raps: ‘Wiley you should have been the one to guide but since you wanna diss my mum so much, let’s talk about why you moved your mum to Cyprus.

‘That poor little woman was scared in the house cause you put her life in danger, you pk. Since shots fly through your window you couldn’t be the one to save her you pk.’

Wiley, 40, has since responded teasing that he’ll drop his third and final dub to have the last say.

‘My next dub is the final nail in the Coffin Cos wether you like it or not #GrimeIsMyTing,’ he told fans but not before stating: ‘My mum ain’t been in cyprus mate she loves london lol.’





