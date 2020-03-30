peter-andre-enrages-his-daughter-princess-by-playing-adele’s-music-loudly!-check-out-her-epic-reaction!

During this time of coronavirus pandemic, everyone is practising self- isolation and are staying at their homes. Likewise, Peter Andre is also spending time with his wife and children at home.

Peter Andre tried to get over his boredom by getting on his daughter’s nerves during lockdown with his family, this Saturday.

Andre infuriated his daughter Princess by playing Adele’s music through the house. The singer, 47- years- old played Adele’s song named ‘Hello’ through their speakers very loudly. He pretends that he was on call with her and she was trying to get in touch with him.

He was laughing and giggling during this whole prank. He was acting on the phone call by saying to Adele that, “Yeah, hi, listen; I have got to go, I’m not sure if you can hear me.”

Princess was angry and couldn’t stand this joke. She came there marching in and switching off the plug at the wall to stop the song leaving the room into complete silence. She shouted to Peter, ‘No, Thank you!’ while Peter laughed.

He shared this video on his Instagram with the caption, “Honestly she needs to stop calling. @adele it’s not as if I can go visit. Selfish #quarantine #goingloco #adele #iforgiveyou #stopcalling”.

After this, Peter laughingly said, ‘Bst, I’m sorry, Adele rang me!’ To this Princess responded, ‘You are so annoying.’

But Peter didn’t stopped and again replied back, ‘I am not annoying, she rang me what was I supposed to do? I don’t want to be rude.’

Peter is spending his quarantine days by playing and joking around his family. He has also shared a throwback picture with his mom and dad, telling his fans that how much he is missing them right now.