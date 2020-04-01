pete-davidson-and-ariana-grande-relationship-timeline-and-details:-what-are-all-the-ups-and-downs-they-went-through?-read-to-know-everything-in-detail-here.

One of the most famous live star from Saturday Night, who slandered at a pop star at first for saying him a distraction has now admitted that she was merely a subject to raise his profile. Get to know the whole story in this article below.

The Saturday Night live comedian who is 26 years of age has recently affirmed that pop star Ariana was just a medium for him to get “all famous”. He said these words after the media got to know about them and their relationship got limelights of the press headlines.

Pete Davidson and his ex pop star girlfriend , Ariana Grande had their break up recently. The met each other on a YouTube web series, The Hot Ones. And have even emerged on an online magazine. It was really surprising for everyone when he said that he lived in Staten Island and people used to visit him.

He said a lot more things during this speech. He even said that Ariana Grande is the main reason behind his popularity. He balmed Ariana and said that it’s all her mistake. He continued saying that she used to send wolves on him. She was the one who made him or created him. The way he said these words clearly showed that he is criticising his ex and trying to be sarcastic. Moreover, he missed no chance to send a light dig on her way.

He commented these after the release of his new stand up comedy video in February. Even the video puts light on his ex. Moreover, he justifies the video saying that he is just returning the things she has done to her previously. And then he added that he had no intentions to make videos on her but then he did it after a friend suggested him such.