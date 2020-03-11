pete-buttigieg’s-next-gig-is-hosting-jimmy-kimmel-live

Now Playing

Pete Buttigieg might be definitively out of the 2020 presidential race, but he’s still got a spot of limelight to step into. Buttigieg’s next gig will be a guest hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Thursday, March 12. He teased to Today anchor Craig Melvin on Monday that the guest line up includes one of his favorite Star Trek captains of all time. “Sir Patrick Stewart is coming on — very excited about that,” said Buttigieg. Buttigieg also said in the Today interview that he’s looking forward to doing the opening monologue — as long as “some funnier minds” help him with the material. Most of all, Buttigieg’s been so focused on running for president that now, “It’s nice to be able to zoom out and come back at life.”

Jimmy Kimmel will be away from his late night desk due to his production schedule on Who Wants to be a Millionaire.Buttigieg, who is affectionately called “Mayor Pete” by many, thanks to his two-term tenure as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race last week and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the Super Tuesday election spree. Despite not winning the party’s nomination, Buttigieg, 38, still made history as the first openly gay candidate to produce such a major campaign for the presidency in the United States. No word yet on whether the real star of the Buttigieg campaign, his husband Chasten, will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside the former candidate.

.@PeteButtigieg tells @craigmelvin what’s next for him, including guest hosting a late-night show. pic.twitter.com/hpjVyDCgBX— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020 While I’m out hosting @MillionaireTV, I nominate @PeteButtigieg to be my guest host Thursday, March 12th – thanks Mayor Pete!— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 9, 2020 Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on weeknights at 11: 35/10: 35c on ABC. Pete ButtigiegPhoto: Bruce Glikas/WireImage