pete-buttigieg-takes-early-lead-in-iowa-caucuses-as-initial-results-announced-after-delay-chaos

The latest headlines in your inbox

Pete Buttigieg has taken an early lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses.

The party said results from 62 per cent of precincts in the state showed Mr Buttigieg ahead on 26.9 per cent.

He was closely followed by Bernie Sanders in second on 25.1 per cent, with Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth place with 15.6.

Elizabeth Warren came third in the first results on Tuesday with 18.3 per cent, and Senator Amy Klobuchar was fifth at 12.6 per cent.

This page is being updated.

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}