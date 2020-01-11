pet-owners-warned-after-mrs-hinch-favourite-zoflora-disinfectant-poisons-dog

Zoflora is the all-purpose disinfectant that you’ll find every cleaning influencer talking about – including Mrs Hinch.

Not only does it smell amazing, it’s great value (normally under £2 in the likes of B&M and Home Bargains), and can be used for all sorts of tasks.

However, one dog lover has recently warned fans of the product to be careful when using it around pets, after her dog was poisoned.

Sharing on Facebook, Donna Brydon said: ‘I thought my poor furbaby was on her way out.

‘She was so sleepy and her eye swelled up. Straight to the vet and this was the answer.’

As it turned out, Donna’s friend who she’d visited recently had just washed her floor with Zoflora, which can be poisonous to some dogs.

Donna continued, ‘Thankfully the medication the vet gave her has made her feel so much better. Love her wee face so much.’

The post has racked up 18,000 likes and over 6,000 comments, with people shocked that such a popular product can have effects like these on pets.

This comes from the active ingredient in Zoflora, benzalkonium chloride.

This is a surfactant, which helps lift dirt from surfaces, and a biocide to kill bacteria.

Although this ingredient can be found in a number of products, it’s not always clear that it could be harmful to pets.

Cats and dogs are often exposed when walking on wet floors or surfaces and then licking their paws or fur, as a result ingesting the product.

The best way to avoid this if you still want to use the product is to ensure that you leave cleaned items to dry thoroughly before letting your pets have access to the room.

Signs to watch for if you think your pet may have ingested benzalkonium chloride include:

Drooling

Burns in the mouth

Pawing at the mouth,

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

If you do think your pet has come into contact with fresh benzalkonium chloride, contact your vet immediately.

