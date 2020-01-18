pervert-who-snatched-girl,-7,-and-sexually-assaulted-her-in-his-car-jailed

A pervert who molested a seven-year-old girl after luring her into his car has been jailed.

Gavin Sykes, 42, snatched the youngster as she was playing with friends in a park in Thongsbridge, Kirklees, shortly after 7.30pm on June 20 last year.

Luckily one of the other children spotted what had happened and told an adult who called 999.

West Yorkshire Police managed to trace Sykes distinctive Toyota Celica within minutes and body worn footage showed the terrified girl crying as she was rescued from the vehicle.

After they were reunited at the police station she told her mother Sykes had slapped her face then touched her ‘where he shouldn’t’.

She had swelling near her left eye, two small bruises on her chest along with others to her arms, thighs and legs.

But officers believe she would have come to greater harm had they not been able to find her so soon.

Sykes was found guilty of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and two counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13 at Leeds Crown Court.

He’d earlier admitted child abduction along with failing to provide a breath specimen and was handed an eight-and-a-half year extended sentence.

Prosecutor Deborah Smithies said Sykes had been cruising trying to entice women into the car and had pestered four, aged between 13 and 67, before targeting the seven-year-old.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said Sykes sought a child out who would not have had the experience to say no to his advances after the older females all turned him down.

He said: ‘You are a sad and inadequate man with limited social skills and little intimacy or sexual contact with others.

‘This is shown by your relationship before your remand in to custody with a woman in Thailand which appears to only involve watching her bathe over a video link.’

PC Danni Nugent, from the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit said Sykes was ‘extremely dangerous’, adding that she was pleased to see him caged following the ‘dreadful offence’.

She added: ‘He lured his young victim into his vehicle and it is fortunate the act was witnessed and quickly reported, prompting an immediate police response.

‘We strongly believe the victim would have come to further harm had on-duty officers not been able to deploy so rapidly and locate his car when they did.

‘This incident has clearly been very harrowing for the victim and her family and we hope that seeing this man jailed will be some measure of comfort for them.’