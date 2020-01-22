Pervert ex-cop complains after we reveal he lives next to Belfast play-park

A paedophile ex-cop has moaned to the Police Ombudsman about this newspaper revealing how he was living next to a popular family play-park.

Sacked policeman Robert Ainscough wants to know who told Sunday Life about his bail address next to Belfast’s Botanic Gardens.

The pervert is currently behind bars, having been jailed for 13-and-a-half months for possessing more than 16,000 indecent images of children and misconduct in public office.

His misconduct included taking photographs of himself in PSNI station toilets in full uniform with his privates exposed and sending the images to three women.

The 34-year-old lodged a complaint with PSNI watchdog Marie Anderson’s office, alleging that the information in our exposé may have come from the PSNI.

An Ombudsman investigator later wrote to this newspaper seeking details about the story.

What Ainscough did not know is that his address was listed on court documents.