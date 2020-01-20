personal-trainer-says-he-has-to-use-parent-and-child-bays-because-he’s-so-muscly

A personal trainer known as the ‘Greek Stallion’ claims he has ‘no option’ but to use designated parent and child spaces because he is so muscular.

Chris Goodwin said he ‘always’ picked the wider spaces to allow his 20 stone frame to get out.

He said: ‘I’m a muscle-model champion. I’m a beast. Even if there are parking bays, I never bloody use them.

‘I’ll just go and park in the same parent-and-child [bay], even if I’m on my own – I always do it.

‘I don’t give a cp what people think of me. I’ll do what I want. I can’t fit out of my car – I’m too big.’

He was filmed trying to get out of his car in a normal spot, claiming: ‘I’m stuck! I’m actually stuck!’

Chris added: ‘I don’t think it is selfish, I really don’t.

‘People take it way over the top because you’re parking in a bloody parent-and-child bay. They want to bloody fight you like Mike Tyson would.

‘I still think anybody should be able to park there and that’s not being selfish. I think I should have my own bay saying, “The Greek Stallion’s Bay”.’

He appeared on Channel 5’s show Britain’s Parking Hell 2020 to talk about his woes.

Some people take issue with him parking in the spaces, such as one woman who confronted him about it.

Chris said he was with his pregnant partner at the time who needed to be able to get out.

But he does it when it’s just him int he car too and is unrepentant, saying: ‘When people are taking up lines in parking bays or using two spaces… That’s annoying but if someone needs to use the parent-and-child bay they should be able to do it without any judgement.’