persona-6-is-finally-in-making-with-a-female-protagonist-in-center.-read-all-the-needed-details

Persona is a role-playing video game developed by Atlus. The debut part of the game was released back in 1996 titled Revelations: Persona, meant for Playstations in Japan and North America. Later in 1999, the game released its second part Persona 2: Innocent Sin only in Japan followed by subpart of the second part in 2000 for Japan and North America titled Persona 2: Eternal Punishment. Eventually, Persona 3 was released in 2006 in Japan, in 2007 in North America and in 2008 in Europe.

With the increasing popularity of the video game, the makers released the fourth part in 2008 in Japan and North America for Playstation 2, followed by the fifth part for Playstation 3 and Playstation 4 in Japan in the year 2016.

The Persona series has sold around 11.1 Million copies with extremely good reviews from the critics and the audience.

In season 6 there exist high chances that the developers of the game will add some female characters to attract female gamers too.

The release date of Persona 6 hasn’t been announced yet but we can likely expect in around somewhere 2021 to 2022 for PlayStation 5.

It has been known that Persona 6 will be set in Japan, among a clan of high school students.

Some reports suggested that the game is already in the early stage of development and there are extremely high chances that Persona 6 will be released on many platforms.

Recently, Atlus release a survey that asked the fans about their opinion on whether they want different Atlus games. Ain’t it difficult to digest that Atlus need a survey to get an answer to this query, this clearly shows Atlus’s willingness and excitement to work with Nintendo to reach a larger audience for their games.

