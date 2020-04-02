persona-5-royal:-some-reasons-to-play-this-amazing-game:-story,-characters,-location-and-everything

If you are getting bored at home in this quarantine time and you love to play video games, then you should play the video game “Persona 5 Royal”. There are new features, more activities and a lot of stuff to do. It has now an amazing story.

What’s new in the game

A new character named Kasumi who is a Party member

A new school semester starts in the Game, expending a story to a new place

There is a new location to explore called ‘Kichijoji’

Kichijoji has a club where you can visit with party members and also has billiards, a temple and various shops where you can explore new things.

Kichijoji has Jazz bar, where you can grant party members level-ups & sta boosts

New events, personas, enemies, armor, accessories, items, etc

The new ‘Thieves Den’ feature you have to visit

Two new story

Main series of the game

Revelations: Persona

It is a first series in the entry and there is a group of high school students who are forced to confront an outbreak of demons In their town.

Persona 2:

It is the second entry in the series and there is a boy Tatsuya Suou, a student of Seven Sisters High, as he confronts phenomena generated by reality-altering rumors.

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment:

This is the third entry in the main series also In the third entry there is a girl, Maya Amano, a supporting character from the previous game and she confronts a similar rumor-created threat along with Tatsuya.

Persona 3:

It is the fourth entry in the main series and now this series follows a group of students known as “SEES”. They fight monsters that appear during a time known as the Dark Hour.

Persona 4:

In this fifth series of the game, there is a group of students and they investigate a series of killings related to a realm known as the Midnight Channel.

Persona 5:

Persona 5 is the sixth entry in the game and Students adopt the guises of thieves to tackle the city’s corruption and get freedom from imposed societal pressures.

Persona 5 Royal:

It is the updated version of the previous series.

We hope that you are going to explore what’s new stuff, task, activity, and everything in the Game.