person-struck,-seriously-injured-by-train-in-west-newton

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a commuter rail train in West Newton, according to transit police.

The person was brought to a nearby hospital with “serious injuries,” authorities said at 11: 08 a.m.

Officials said on Twitter that a Worcester line train was stopped at West Newton due to police activity at 10: 05 a.m. Another train was later sent to fetch passengers aboard the stopped train.

Worcester Train 512 (8: 50 am from Worcester) is stopped at West Newton due to police activity and is currently 5-15 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 17, 2020

Update: An extra train set is on its way to West Newton to accommodate passengers of Train 512 due to earlier police activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 17, 2020

Update: Worcester Train 512 (8: 50 am from Worcester) is now operating with the extra set between West Newton and South Station and is over 1 hour late due to earlier police activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 17, 2020

No further information was available.

Transit Police detectives are investigating a pedestrian struck in West Newton. Party has been transported to hospital w/serious injuries. #MBTA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 17, 2020

