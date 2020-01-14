person-buys-‘large-fern’-and-ends-up-with-this-menacing-plant-that-might-take-over-their-home

We love a good, ‘What I ordered Vs What I got’ post.

Normally, however, it’s about an item of clothing that was too small, or a piece of furniture that’s actually meant for a doll house. Not some triffid-like plant that looks ready to destroy humanity.

Riley Leight shared their experience on Twitter recently of buying a fern on a community selling page and finding out they’d basically purchased a forest.

They described how the fern was described as ‘large’ in the initial ad, but how they’d not bargained for the magnitude of the plant they eventually picked up.

Riley’s post has since gone viral, with 479k likes on a picture of the gargantuan plant.

They explained: ‘I paid $40 for this from a nice older couple who also gave me a jar of honey they collected from their own backyard and i’m just sitting here in shock staring at my gigantic daughter.’

They went on to show more pictures of the plant in situ, and it truly takes over every area of the home it’s placed in. She is quite the attention grabber.

It’s around the size of Riley’s fireplace, and as you can see barely fits into the boot of their car. This is despite the fact it grows in a totally normally pot, and (allegedly) hasn’t been given some sort of superhuman growth hormone.

people keep asking about the pot/stand so here it is pic.twitter.com/BXEPgptXGg — riley (@RileyRLeight) January 13, 2020

Riley later cleared up some things, tweeting: ‘Ok FAQ: it was grown indoors. they sold it to me because they needed the space. yes i know you can split them. most of the advice people are giving is wrong so please stop giving it. no i will not name it, put googly eyes on it, or continue moving it around my house.’

They would like to be excluded from the narrative – at least until the fern envelops them and they become one.

Now it’s just time for the top fertiliser companies to get in there and ask the fern to be their newest brand ambassador.

