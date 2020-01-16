perrie-edwards-passes-her-driving-test-and-jokes-it’s-‘about-time’-while-celebrating-on-instagram

Perrie Edwards just posted her first Instagram of 2020 and it’s a good one, as she’s only gone and passed her driving test.

The Little Mix star revealed she is now on the roads after finally learning how to drive and it’s safe to say Perrie looked pretty chuffed with herself, as she showed off her official ‘passed’ certificate.

Congratulations new driver.

Clearly thrilled to be ditching the learner plates, Perrie marked passing her test with a celebratory photoshoot outside her driving school car, before telling fans it was ‘about time’ she got on the road.

The Woman Like Me hit-maker wrote: ‘First post of 2020. Beep beep huns. About time I ticked this one off the list! Coming soon to a road near you! Skkkrrrt!’

Her celebrity pals sent in their congratulations, with both Pixie Lott and Vicky Pattison being left inspired.

Pixie said: ‘Go on Pezz!! I need to do the same,’ while Vicky wrote: ‘Go on girllllllll!!! I bloody NEED to do mine.’

Jesy Nelson commented: ‘Wohooooooo,’ while celebrity make-up artist Anna Lingis, who was behind that incredible look that transformed Olivia Buckland into a Barbie at Halloween, said: ‘No excuses now! I’ll get the kettle on and you bring the biscuits.’

Perrie, who is dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, no doubt wanted to get her driving test done while she has time on her hands, before heading off on tour with her Little Mix bandmates; Jesy, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The girls are set to hit the road in June 2020 for their UK headline arena tour, after smashing their LM5 worldwide tour last year, that saw the likes of Stormzy join the girls on stage at the O2.

It’s been a big year for girlbands as the Spice Girls reunited without Victoria Beckham to hit the road in 2019 and the Pussycat Dolls have just confirmed their reunion, which Melody Thornton has refused to be a part of.

But having their say on the iconic bands’ comebacks, the Little Mix girls confessed they could never go ahead with a reunion if one bandmember refused. It would have to be all or nothing.

‘I can’t see us ever feuding. Or [if they ever split] getting back together without one of us being involved,’ Jade said to MailOnline. ‘People know we’re friends. It’s not fake with us, you can just tell.’

Leigh-Anne agreed: ‘If one of us didn’t want to come back with us, we couldn’t do it.’





