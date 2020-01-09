perrie-edwards-and-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-head-for-food-after-little-mix-star-was-‘caught-eating-on-telly’

Perrie Edwards was fresh-faced as she stepped out for a cute lunch date with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Cheshire.

The couple looked relaxed taking a break from their busy lives as they walked through Wilmslow.

Perrie, 26, went for business casual as she warmed up in a cream woolly coat that had a giant collar with a beige shirt and black jeans.

Her footballer boyfriend Alex, on the other hand, went for full relaxation as he rocked a black Givenchy hoodie with matching tracksuits bottoms and a black cap.

Do tracksuit bottoms count as loungewear if they cost thousands of pounds?

The Liverpool midfielder kept it breezy as he started rehabilitation without crutches and a protective boot after suffering ankle ligament damage in the FIFA Club World Cup final win against Flamengo.

Being the supportive girlfriend she is, Perrie has been attending Alex’s football matches even when he’s injured.

On Sunday 5 January, Perrie was caught chomping on food like a ‘cow’ during her boyfriend’s football game.

The Woman Like Me singer was seen in the background of live footage happily chewing away as she supported her footballer beau’s team.

Sharing her shock in an Instagram story, the singer showed fans a clip of cameras zooming in on her enjoying her meal.

She captioned it: ‘Of course, I got caught on telly eating. Just typical me isn’t it. Not to mention the beef got stuck in my teeth and I’m chomping like a cow [cow emoji] FANTASTIC!’

To be fair, Perrie still looked gorgeous mid-chew but we wouldn’t want to be seen on TV like that either.

Perrie later shared a hilarious clip of her trying to duck down every time she took a bite of her, not one, but two meals.

She kept her head low with every bite she took and tried to be as incognito as possible to avoid any cameras.

‘Now I feel self conscious,’ the star captioned her story. ‘Just wanna enjoy my two meals in peace fanx huns’.

We hope she wasn’t looking out for cameras when she was enjoying her date with Alex.

That’s a lot of hiding to do in one week.





