🔥Pepe Reina recalls the terrifying moments coronavirus battle left him unable to breathe🔥

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has recalled the ‘worst moment of his life’ when coronavirus symptoms left him struggling to breathe for 25 minutes.

Reina, currently on loan at the Premier League side from Napoli, began feeling unwell two weeks ago and described to Corriere dello Sport the terrifying ordeal that left him feeling as if his ‘throat had closed’.

“It is only now that I am winning the battle against coronavirus,” the former Spain international said.

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus,” he said. “A fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. It was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

“The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”