pep-guardiola’s-15-minute-masterplan:-the-tactical-secrets-behind-manchester-city’s-demolition-of-united

“We didn’t train that (on Monday), but it’s not like we never did it before – we did it sometimes against teams that prefer to play man-against-man – Cardiff, United, in Barcelona away we did it the first year with Pep, so we’ve done it a couple of times.

“With Bernardo dropping it is four against three in the midfield, so they have to choose what they do – if they put their defender up there is more space behind and if not Bernardo is going to be free and that is what we tried to do.

“I think overall we played well. The second half they tried to put a bit more pressure on us and we made one mistake and they scored from it.”

This particular tactical setup was suited to this specific game but could be a sign of things to come. It’s all well adapting to counter an opponent based on analysis of how they play, but if the players don’t have fixed positions, how do you prepare your own to cope?

As Guardiola said after the match, as impressive as City were in the first half they only take a two goal lead into the second leg. The tie isn’t over but having watched United unravel like a badly knitted jumper in the first leg, it will take strategy, luck and a lot of hard work for Solskjaer’s team to overcome the deficit.