pep-guardiola’s-15-minute-masterplan:-the-tactical-secrets-behind-manchester-city’s-demolition-of-united

Before Manchester City’s 3-1 win in the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola assured Sky Sports’ reporter that his decision to field a starting XI without a recognised striker was a deliberate one, swift to point out he believes Manchester United are one of the “best counter-attacking teams in the world”.
City’s lineup looked like a 4-3-3 false-nine on paper but using numerical formations to describe the actual team shape would be redundant. Guardiola’s free-moving, fluid City side adopted different shapes depending on phase and zone of play, creating overloads in key areas. “I think Pep wanted one more in the middle,” Bernardo Silva revealed in his post-match interview.
United had no answer to a thrilling first-half display in which they were dismantled, brick by brick, by a superior opponent. The warning signs were evident from kick-off.
Contents
How Man City set up
City started in a 2-3-2-3 with Raheem Sterling wide left and Riyad Mahrez wide right. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy flanked Rodrigo in midfield, with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in advanced midfield positions behind Bernardo as a false nine. This was a ruse for what was to come.
In build-up, Rodrigo dropped between the centre-backs to allow the full-backs to go wide and stretch the pitch, creating gaps between United players for City to pass through. Bernardo moved deeper into midfield alongside Gundogan during this phase.
United looked to press City high from the start but couldn’t get close enough to tackle because the extra bodies in midfield always facilitated a short pass out of the trap. Inside the first minute they surrounded De Bruyne, who had already gone from attacking midfield to a position near right-back. City had already found a way to outnumber United at both ends of the pitch.
Above, Brandon Williams (United’s left-back) can’t push on Walker because of the winger behind him, Lingard (14) is late to De Bruyne because he’s meant to be blocking Rodrigo (the player free near the 18 yard line). Walker’s position wide offers a distracting short option and so De Bruyne is able to fire a pass beyond Jesse Lingard and Fred to find Bernardo.
Bernardo turns and runs, meaning one pass has taken six United players out of the game and given City the potential of an overload higher up the pitch. Walker immediately sprints along the touchline as the chase begins.
By the time City reach the United box six seconds later, they have a six v four situation.
On this occasion the ball ends up behind for a goal kick as De Bruyne is shown into the corner. United were already correct to be concerned.
City’s shape out of possession
City pushed high out of possession in a 4-4-2 designed to show the ball wide, from where they would press. Below, Phil Jones receives the ball from De Gea and De Bruyne curves his run to show him towards the touchline. The centre-back’s options are scarce.
The ball is moved on to Williams at left-back but De Bruyne shuts the channel back to Jones, triggering the press. City close in.
United are forced to clear their lines or risk turning over possession near their own box. From 1: 40 to 3: 11, United were trapped in their own half mostly around their own box as pass after pass triggered a press which forced a clearance. Only a long De Gea punt towards half line provided respite as Greenwood won a free-kick after a foul by Nicolas Otamendi, the centre-back, who had followed the striker out to the wing.
On the rare occasions United were able to bypass the high press, City fell back into a flat 4-4-2 block, squeezing the lines as soon as a forward pass was made.
United created chances in the early stages without directly threatening Claudio Bravo but City dominated possession and ensured United were surrounded whenever they saw the chance to counter.
City’s shape in build-up
Another change in shape was during build-up from goal kicks, with Fernandinho becoming the central defender in a back three, with Rodrigo the fourth member of a diamond.
United pressed with a forward three, giving City’s four numerical advantage during this phase. Rodrigo distracted Lingard as Fernandinho dropped closer to goal, stretching the diamond and creating space for the Brazilian to pick a pass. If a United forward were to close him down, this would leave another City player completely free close by.
By doing this, City rendered United’s press useless. A couple of passes between defenders and Fernandinho was able to carry the ball into midfield without anyone close to him.
Sterling’s position high and wide left offered a direct option which Fernandinho took on a few occasions.
Above, the ball is fizzed out to the left wing, Sterling faces the right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka one v one and City’s numerous midfielders pile in to help overload a panicked defence.
How City’s positional switching foxed United
Although the system looks fluid, there is clear and rigid structure at work. City’s players were drilled to the metre on which parts of the pitch needed to be occupied and when, with midfielders and forwards sharing any number of positions across the opposition half. The only tenets were that they needed to maintain width and depth, and cover for another’s run.
By constantly switching position, City were able to bamboozle United during attacks – who was responsible for defending against which player? Bernardo started in central midfield but moved wide left or right, Gundogan wandered up front, Sterling came inside from wide left, Walker did the same from the right – everyone was on the move all of the time, creating momentary doubt in United defenders, freeing up space for a pass or dribble.
Much of City’s play was focused on the right wing, presumably to target the inexperienced Williams, and they did this by creating three v two overloads. Below, Walker underlaps Mahrez as Bernardo joins to support.
The two centre-backs, Jones and Victor Lindelof are left marking thin air. Jones comes across to help but with Fred tight to Walker, who has created the overload, that leaves Bernardo free.
Walker cuts the ball back to Bernardo, who now has five yards of space due to Fred’s tracking of Walker. Andreas Pereira doesn’t react quickly enough to the danger.
Bernardo dribbles towards the box and launches an unstoppable rocket into the top corner.
How United attempted to adapt
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must have known his side were in trouble and had them drop into a flat 4-5-1 instead of the 4-3-3/4-4-2 diamond they’d started the game with but City continued to swap positions and roles, with players finding space and blocking passes rather than maintaining a set formation.
United’s centre-backs were instructed to follow players into midfield in a man-marking system rather than zonal, leaving the position to get tight to those causing them problems. Below, Jones leaves his position to follow De Bruyne. Immediately the resultant danger is obvious: by stepping out, Jones leaves space in behind and isolates Williams.
This is how City were able to craft their second goal. Lindelof follows Mahrez into midfield to contest a header as De Bruyne moves into the space left vacant by Mahrez. City keep the ball.
Lindelof doesn’t immediately retreat back into position, which leaves Jones one v one with De Bruyne. The Belgian cannily reads this and sprints across the pitch to drag Jones with him, aware that Bernardo is waiting for the passing lane to open up for a through-ball to Mahrez.
Jones takes the bait, Lindelof is a second late to react and Mahrez is played clean through on goal.
Mahrez easily takes the ball around De Gea to tap into an empty net.
What United changed at half-time
United looked dizzy after the second goal and ceded a few big chances to City, with Sterling particularly guilty of missing simple opportunities, snatching at shots and just unable to reach crosses sent into the area.
The third goal came from a swift counter, with United’s attempts to go man to man with City undone by smart one-touch passing, resulting in De Bruyne putting Jones in the bin with a fake shot inside the area before a save from De Gea deflected the ball into the net via the helpless Pereira.
Nemanja Matic came on at half time and made an immediate difference, blocking passes, supporting Williams when City moved the ball wide and giving United a second deeper midfield player rather than the ineffectual role Lingard had been performing closer to the strikers.
With the game under control, City opted not to unnecessarily expend energy pressing all over the pitch. By dropping the intensity and slowing the tempo they allowed United back into the match, but the damage had already been done. Had Guardiola’s side needed to, they looked capable of going up a couple of gears to extend their lead.
How City prepared for the game
The remarkable thing about City’s setup was how long they spent training it. “We did 15 minutes on it in the morning, that’s about it,” said De Bruyne after the match.
“We didn’t train that (on Monday), but it’s not like we never did it before – we did it sometimes against teams that prefer to play man-against-man – Cardiff, United, in Barcelona away we did it the first year with Pep, so we’ve done it a couple of times.
“With Bernardo dropping it is four against three in the midfield, so they have to choose what they do – if they put their defender up there is more space behind and if not Bernardo is going to be free and that is what we tried to do.
“I think overall we played well. The second half they tried to put a bit more pressure on us and we made one mistake and they scored from it.”
This particular tactical setup was suited to this specific game but could be a sign of things to come. It’s all well adapting to counter an opponent based on analysis of how they play, but if the players don’t have fixed positions, how do you prepare your own to cope?
As Guardiola said after the match, as impressive as City were in the first half they only take a two goal lead into the second leg. The tie isn’t over but having watched United unravel like a badly knitted jumper in the first leg, it will take strategy, luck and a lot of hard work for Solskjaer’s team to overcome the deficit.