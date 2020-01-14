pep-guardiola-will-honour-current-manchester-city-deal-until-2021…-but-has-conditions-before-signing-new-one

Pep Guardiola has no intention of quitting Manchester City at the end of this season and fully intends to see through his contract that runs until 2021.

Telegraph Sport has also been told that while the City manager remains happy at the club he has yet to decide whether he will sign another contract extension beyond his current deal.

Guardiola is already planning changes to his squad in the summer but also wants to see whether the club and the players have the same belief in him before he further commits his future.

However, sources close to Guardiola insist that there is “no chance” he will leave at the end of this campaign and will stay “at least” until his contract runs out. The Spaniard normally has a release clause in his contract, which can be triggered at the end of the season, but this time it is said to be an irrelevance because of his desire to stay.

Although Guardiola accepts that City are going to surrender the Premier League title to Liverpool, he is determined to try and win the three cup competitions he is still in – starting with retaining the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and then attempting to win the Champions League for City for the first time.