pep-guardiola-vows-never-to-manage-manchester-united-as-he-says-‘noisy-neighbours’-tag-has-been-banished 

Pep Guardiola travels to Old Trafford on Tuesday insisting he will never manage Manchester United.

Guardiola’s Manchester City face United in the first leg of their ­Carabao Cup semi-final, with the two clubs having undergone a ­dramatic reversal in fortunes in the seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at Old Trafford.

Guardiola was one of the managers United coveted as a replacement for Ferguson in 2013, but the former Barcelona coach had ­already agreed to take over at Bayern ­Munich.

And having since gone on to become the first manager in a decade since Ferguson to win back-to-back Premier League titles, Guardiola is adamant there is no chance of him taking charge across the road.

“After training City, I won’t train United,” Guardiola said. “It is like I would never train [Real] Madrid [after Barcelona]. Definitely not.”

Asked if that would still be the case, even if United were the only offer on the table, the Catalan added: “I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers! Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses.”

Winners of the Carabao Cup for the past two seasons, City stand on the brink of a third consecutive final and last tasted defeat in the competition in Guardiola’s first season in October 2016, when they lost 1-0 to United at Old Trafford, since when he has ushered in a period of domestic dominance.