Pep Guardiola rules out Man City bid for Lionel Messi: 'It is my wish he stays at Barcelona'

Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of Lionel Messi joining Manchester City, stating the Barcelona star will finish his career in Spain.

The 32-year-old has become embroiled in a public row with sporting director Eric Abidal with concerns that Messi will seek to leave the Catalan giants this summer.

“He’s a player for Barcelona, he will stay there, that is my wish,” Guardiola said.

“I’m not going to talk about players for another club. I think he’s going to finish his career there, it’s my wish.”

More follows.

