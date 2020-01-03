pep-guardiola-issues-blunt-response-when-asked-if-he-is-missing-mikel-arteta

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have already moved on from Mikel Arteta and denied the Premier League champions are missing the presence of his former No.2.

Arteta has made a positive impact since his appointment as Arsenal’s new head coach and celebrated his first win at the helm after masterminding a convincing 2-0 win over Manchester United on Monday.

Guardiola had been keen for Arteta to remain at City until the end of the season but sympathised with the dilemma the 37-year-old faced when Arsenal came calling following their decision to sack Unai Emery.

City slumped to a shock defeat at Wolves last week, which all but ended their hopes of retaining the league title, but subsequently recovered to record back-to-back wins over Sheffield United an Everton.

Asked if he was missing his former sidekick Gaurdiola responded bluntly, saying: ‘We have already readjusted our routine day by day, our way to work and now he is the manager of Arsenal.’

City are a distant 14 points behind Liverpool in the table with Jurgen Klopp’s side continuing their relentless winning run over the festive period.

Guardiola’s side, however, remain in contention for three other trophies and their hopes of ending the season with significant silverware will be boosted by the imminent return of Aymeric Laporte, who has been out of action since August with a knee injury.

‘Yesterday was the first time he training 10-15 minutes with the team and today again,’ said Guardiola ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie against Port Vale.

‘The rest individually and he is getting better. He feels good, i think next week he will complete all the training sessions with us.

‘I don’t know [when he will play again]. You think about it but I think he will dictate with how he feels, he has been out for four months and needs time.

‘So it is not like he can immediately play 90 minutes. What is important is he has not had any setbacks during his time out – the same with Leroy – and that is incredibly good. I’m grateful to the physios.’

