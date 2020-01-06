People speak up for sex workers after nude model raises £500k for Australian fire victims

Many people have felt helpless watching the wild bushfires ravage Australian wildlife and claim human lives.

But one online sex worker from Los Angeles has done her best to help the victims.

Kaylen Ward who goes by The Naked Philanthropist on social media has offered a nude picture to anyone who donates $10 (£7.60) to those affected by the devastating fires.

Since the 20-year-old wrote the tweet, her direct messages on Twitter have been flooded with requests.

The LA influencer was delighted to tell her 180,000-strong followers that an estimated $700,000 (£532,133) has been raised.

Now Kaylen has hired four people to verify that each person who DMd her has actually donated to an Australian charity.

Some of the people messaging her have apparently been sending her fake receipts showing a donation online.

Kayen has however publically shamed them for not being willing to offer just $10.

Having been affected by the Californian Carr fires, Kaylen started the movement after seeing first-hand how wildfires ruin people’s lives.

During the California Carr fire, which burned 229,651 acres, Kaylen and her family had to evacuate and live in a lifeboat for several days. Luckily their home survived but some of their neighbours’ properties were ruined by the fires.

People took the moment to reflect on how badly sex workers are generally treated in society despite doing good work.

Others commented she raised more than those who speak ill of sex work.

An estimated $700K has been raised for the Australian Bush Fires in response to my tweet….

is this real life? — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 6, 2020

In her Initial tweet, Kaylen wrote: ‘I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia.

‘Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated.’

And people commented saying it was genius.

One person wrote: ‘The sex worker raising money for the wildfires in Australia with nudes is my f*cking hero!! she’s raised over $300,000!! that’s bonkers!! I love sex workers!!!

A Sex worker raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to the bushfire relief and y’all hate women and sex workers so much you; dox her, tell her family(who disown her), and send her threats. The fuck is wrong with you?!#AustralianFires#ResignMorrison#bushfireaustralia — Morgan Archer (@mrgnarchr) January 5, 2020

Another echoed the thoughts saying: ‘Literally millionaire celebrities are only donating $500k and meanwhile there’s the most amazing sex worker going out her way and earned $700k to help.

‘I love sex workers so much. They have bigger hearts and empathy than ur fave celebrities.’

Another wrote: ‘This angel just raised more money for those affected by the fires in Australia than anyone who shames SW has ever given.’

Kaylen, who has been overwhelmed by the attention she’s received, was surprised to see the positive comments online.

Despite the support, her own life was ‘ruined’ by her deal, she wrote online.

She tweeted: ‘My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But f*ck it, save the koalas.’

But since her tweet blew up, people have also been sharing her nudes without consent and sending her hate.

Kaylen has reminded followers that she is a young woman trying to do good and people’s online actions have real-life consequences.

We’ve reached out to Kaylen to tell us more about the endeavour and will update this article if she responds.

